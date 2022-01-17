ITV’s The Voice of Holland rocked by allegations of sexual misconduct and power abuse

ITV-owned The Voice of Holland has been suspended following sexual and power abuse allegations of personnel connected to the show.

Broadcaster RTL temporarily cancelled the TV show due to allegations of sexually transgressive behaviour.

Shortly after the announcement Saturday morning, it was revealed that composer and keyboardist Jeroen Rietbergen would leave the program with immediate effect.

The Public Prosecution Service also confirmed that a criminal complaint connected to a person on the show was filed this week.

The editorial team of the BNNVARA program BOOS informed RTL on Wednesday of the incidents RTL said that The Voice of Holland will not air while the allegations are being investigated.

“The allegations are very serious and shocking and were not known to RTL,” the broadcaster stated in a press release.

“This Saturday, the editors received a confession and apology from the band leader of The Voice, Jeroen Rietbergen.

He announced that he will stop his work at The Voice immediately,” BNNVARA wrote in its own press release. “The Voice of Holland has stated that it was not aware of these abuses and has decided to conduct an independent investigation.”

Dutch singer Marco Borsato was also the subject of allegations about sexually transgressive behaviour last year.

Television producer ITV reacted to the allegations stating, “Our highest priority is to provide a safe and supportive environment for everyone who participates and works on our shows. ITV Studios has a zero-tolerance policy towards the kind of behaviour that is said to have taken place. We have immediately ordered an outside investigation.”