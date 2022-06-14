ITV snaps up Tiny World producer Plimsoll Productions for £103m

ITV has snapped up a majority stake in indie producer of natural history programmes Plimsoll Productions as the company diversifies its content offerings.

The broadcaster will acquire 79.5 per cent of Plimsoll’s share capital from private equity giant LDC, Grant Mansfield and other existing shareholders for a cash consideration of £103.5m.

This includes £85.5m payable to the existing shareholders and the repayment of Plimsoll’s financial net indebtedness at completion, expected to be approximately £17.6 million.

Plimsoll is behind series including Tiny World and Giant World for Apple+; Host Supernatural Planet for Disney; Night on Earth and Animal for Netflix, and the move signals a push from the British broadcaster to double down on its international content business.

The acquisition further expands ITV Studios production base and will enable ITV to take advantage of the strong demand for content across the ever-popular natural history and factual genres.

The Academy award winning producer has made hundreds of hours of content which is watched, and sold, in nearly 200 countries.

On top of this, Plimsoll Productions’ has a strong network with all of the global streamers and this acquisition will strengthen and deepen ITV Studios’ relationships with the streamers.

Plimsoll generated EBITDA of £10m for the 12 months to 31 August 2021. Under ITV’s ownership, Plimsoll will report to a calendar year and under ITV’s episodic revenue recognition policy. On this basis Plimsoll is forecasted to deliver EBITDA of around £5.5m in H2 2022.

Grant Mansfield, CEO Plimsoll Productions said: “The significant opportunities in the international premium unscripted market make this the perfect time for Plimsoll to join ITV Studios. There is a quite special strategic and cultural fit that will enable us to achieve our, now shared, creative and commercial ambitions for Plimsoll. We’re excited to be part of ITV Studios’ expanding global force in content and delighted that, from today, this powerful new partnership is officially active.”

ITV chief Carolyn McCall said: “Growing ITV Studios with an exciting pipeline of premium programmes is core to our strategy as we further diversify the business by genre, by geography, by customer and grow ahead of the market.”

The news comes as the British broadcasting landscape continues to evolve, especially with the ongoing privatisation plans for rival Channel 4.

It was reported earlier this year that ITV was set to launch a takeover bid for Channel 4 following the government’s announcement that the broadcaster is set to go up for sale.