Double-digit growth for ITV Studios saves the day

ITV Studios’ double-digit growth has driven ITV’s 6 per cent increase in total revenue for nine months ended September, the company announced. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

ITV appeared to defy the wider advertising slump this quarter, with studios’ double-digit growth acting as the saving grace for the broadcaster.

I’m a Celebrity maker delivered a 16 per cent boost in revenue to £1.4bn, as the unit continues to grow ahead of the market with a range of fan-favourite programmes.

Although total advertising revenue fell two per cent compared to 2021, sending ITV shares lower this morning, this had been expected, especially compared to a summer of football with the Euros last summer.

Chief executive Carolyn McCall said although the firm remains “mindful” of the macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, she backed the operational momentum across both studios and media and entertainment divisions.

Total revenues rose by six per cent to £2.52bn, with digital advertising revenue up a solid 13 per cent for nine months ended September.

“Primetime hits like I’m a Celebrity will boost things in the short-term, but these highly popular shows are too few and far between for this to be enough. That puts the onus on the group’s grand digital plans,” equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Sophie Lund-Yates said.

The company is due to launch its new streaming offer ITVX next week, which although Lund-Yates said was “admirable,” she warned “there simply may not be enough spare eyeballs to go around.”