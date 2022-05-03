Move over BBC: ITV moves all London staff to White City creative campus

Over 800 ITV staff members will be heading to White City as the broadcaster pushes the west London haunt as its new creative hub.

The broadcaster will be relocating all their London staff from their existing offices in Gray’s Inn Road and Waterhouse Square to the new site, which has traditionally been home to the BBC.

The additional 800 ITV staff moving in to the Broadcast Centre today, and will join those from ITV Daytime and Drama who are already based in the WestWorks building at White City Place and in the studios at Television Centre where flagship shows like GMB, Lorraine, Graham Norton and Jonathan Ross are filmed.

ITV has taken 125,000 sq ft of office space across three upper floors, and some of the ground floor, of the Broadcast Centre, space previously occupied by the BBC.

A further 1,200 ITV staff will move in next year so that by mid-2023 the whole ITV London team of more than 2,000 staff will all be in one location together for the first time.

The BBC retains space in the Broadcast Centre and other buildings in White City Place, and Television Centre includes the HQs of BBC Worldwide and Publicis, along with 3 studios run BBC Studioworks and a club, restaurant, gym and hotel run by Soho House.

Ian Jones, Director of Workplace Services and Estates, ITV, said: “Over the next 12 months we will be moving all our London teams to ITV White City, joining ITV Daytime and Drama, who are already located in WestWorks, and our Studioworks team at Television Centre.

“It’ll be the first time we’ve all been together, creating a real hub for ITV in west London, and delivering new, smart ways of working for all our colleagues. We’re excited to be joining such a vibrant, creative community and bringing our distinctive ITV vibe to W12.”