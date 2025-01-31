ITV extends Six Nations offering with descriptive audio commentary

The Six Nations coverage provided by ITV will have a live descriptive audio commentary option after a successful trial last year.

The offering, in partnership with Six Nations title sponsor Guinness, will bring live audio description commentary to its coverage of four matches involving England – against Ireland, France, Scotland and Italy. The Wales game will be on the BBC.

Last year’s trial across two matches was deemed a success with the option accessible through audio description function on a TV.

Dave Rogers, a trained audio describer who will be providing the commentary alongside Allianz Stadium’s resident descriptive commentator Joe Byrnes, told City AM that the offering “was really well received last season”, adding that it “gives blind and visually impaired supporters the extra detail to enjoy the rugby as much as anyone and everyone else”.

ITV extends deal

Added Anna MacDonald, marketing director of Guinness: “Through our partnership with the Guinness Men’s and Guinness Women’s Six Nations, we are committed to doing what we can to champion diversity and inclusion and ensure that rugby is something that can be enjoyed by all fans.

“We are committed to helping make each incredible moment of these Championships come alive in a way that can enrich the experience for everyone. Our continued partnership with ITV and RNIB [Royal National Institute of Blind People] is just one way that we aim to do this.”

France are favourites to win the Six Nations in 2025, ahead of Ireland and England. Scotland are the fourth favourite with the bookies with Wales and Italy making up the numbers.

John Paton of the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) said: “It’s fantastic news that ITV and Guinness have extended the number of Six Nations matches that will have audio description available.

“This is a huge step forward in making sports available for blind and partially sighted viewers across the UK, and sets a great example of how simple steps can be taken to making sports inclusive for everyone.”



