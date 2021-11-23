It’s Friday again: Atom Bank shifts to four-day week
Digital lender Atom Bank has become the biggest UK employer to shift to a four-day working week.
Staff at the challenger bank, launched in 2016, will work a 34-hour week spread over four days for the same monthly pay.
Staff are being encouraged to work “core hours” of 9.30am – 4.30pm between Monday and Thursday.
The move reinforces the seismic shift in working patterns the pandemic has engineered.
It comes as employers across the UK are increasingly switching to a flexible working model, incorporating technology used to avoid disruption to operations during Covid-19 lockdowns by allowing staff to do their work without being tied to a physical office.
Firms are struggling to recruit staff amid a severe labour squeeze, prompting employers to offer fresh perks in a bid to attract talent.
A four-day week has been argued to boost productivity, meaning the level of output businesses produce is broadly in line with the volume produced under a five-day week.
Mark Mullen, chief executive of Atom Bank, said: “If you can do things as effectively over four days as over five, why be dogmatic?”
Staff will automatically take Mondays and Fridays off, Atom Bank said.