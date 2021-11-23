It’s Friday again: Atom Bank shifts to four-day week

It’s Friday again: Atom Bank shifts to four-day week Digital lender Atom Bank has become the biggest UK employer to shift staff to a four-day working week. Staff at the challenger bank, launched in 2016, will work a 34-hour week spread over four days for the same monthly pay. Staff are being encouraged to work “core hours” of 9.30am – 4.30pm between Monday and Thursday. The move reinforces the seismic shift in working patterns the pandemic has engineered. It comes as employers across the UK are increasingly switching to a flexible working model, incorporating technology used to avoid disruption to operations during Covid-19 lockdowns by allowing staff to do their work without being tied to a physical office. Firms are struggling to recruit staff amid a severe labour squeeze, prompting employers to offer fresh perks in a bid to attract talent. A four-day week has been argued to boost productivity, meaning the level of output businesses produce is broadly in line with the volume produced under a five-day week. Mark Mullen, chief executive of Atom Bank, said: “If you can do things as effectively over four days as over five, why be dogmatic?” Staff will automatically take Mondays and Fridays off, Atom Bank said (SOURCE: Atom Bank)

