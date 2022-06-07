It’s back: Heathrow reopens terminal 4 to ramp up capacity

Terminal 4 will reopen on 14 June.

Heathrow has announced it will reopen its terminal 4 next week to ramp up capacity as passenger demand continues to grow.

Elizabeth and Piccadilly line services as well as bus routes will operate into the terminal starting on 14 June.

Qatar Airways will be the first airline to move to the terminal, followed by another 30 carriers.

The move will relieve pressure at terminals 2,3, and 5 ahead of the busy summer season – which has already created travel disruption at major hubs around the country.

“While we are still years away from passenger numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels, reopening Terminal 4 will give airlines at Heathrow extra space across the airport, helping them manage the impact additional travel documents continue to have on check in times,” said chief executive John Holland-Kaye.

“To help ensure a smooth journey we will ensure head office colleagues are in the terminals helping passengers.”

To fix ongoing labour shortages and ease the travel mayhem experienced by thousands of travellers during the last couple of months, the airport said it was hiring up to 1,000 new security officers, while supporting airline and handler customers in their recruitment attempts.

The news comes as British Airways announced it was forced to cancel 124 flights departing from Heathrow.