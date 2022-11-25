ITM hires Linde Engineering’s Dennis Schulz as new CEO

ITM Power has hired Dennis Schulz as its new chief executive.

Schulz will join the energy storage and clean fuel company at the start of next month.

He moves to ITM Power from German company Linde Engineering, where he has worked for the past 14 years.

Most recently, Schulz has been managing director since 2020, and previously worked across a wide variety of functions including project execution, head of strategy and chief financial officer.

He has been closely involved in ITM Power’s strategic relationship with Linde in his current capacity, and has already established strong relationships with the ITM team in Sheffield.

Schulz has significant experience in the market for green hydrogen and decarbonisation.

Sir Roger Bone, chairman of ITM Power, said: “I am delighted to appoint Dennis as our next chief executive. We undertook a thorough search process with several high calibre candidates and we have no doubt that Dennis has the right experience, skills and enthusiasm to take ITM Power to the next phase in its development.

“He knows the company and technology well and is ideally qualified to help ITM reach its full potential. He will be warmly welcomed in Sheffield.”

Dennis Schulz said: “I believe in ITM’s core technology and in the important role green hydrogen will play in the energy transition.

“I welcome the opportunity to help ITM steer a successful path from the development of first-of-a-kind technology to becoming a highly efficient and reliable technology and manufacturing company. The potential is enormous and I look forward to leading the company at this crucial stage in its development.”