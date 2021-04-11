Italian firm launches surprise bid in race for the National Lottery

Italian firm Sisal has launched a surprise bid to run the National Lottery, posing a threat to incumbent Camelot, which has run the lottery since its launch more than a quarter of a century ago.

Investment firm CVC Capital is backing the bid, which will be led by Sisal, the operator of Italy’s most popular lottery, the Sunday Telegraph first reported.

Read more: The National Lottery needs new impetus to make it a safe bet

The bid will be made in conjunction with charity Barnardo’s, which will provide expertise of raising money for good causes in the UK.

The surprise move could see Camelot fail to regain the license to run the lottery, which will run for 10 years from 2023.

Sisal chief executive Francesco Durante told the Telegraph that winning the UK draw was a “big aspiration”.

Nodding to Barnado’s involvement, Durante added: “To run the National Lottery, knowledge of the UK market is paramount.”

Read more: London’s new ‘postcode lottery’: Councils fail to pay event firms lockdown grants

Barnado’s chief executive Javed Khan added: “Our involvement will strengthen the partnership’s focus on player protection and responsible play, whilst deepening understanding of the UK charity sector and how it works to make a difference in the heart of local communities.”