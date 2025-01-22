‘It feels like a break-up’: CEO shuts down firm after passion runs dry

Bundant was launched at the start of 2023.

The chief executive of a technology start-up has decided the close down the business after ‘running out of passion’.

Ike Cooke, who co-founded Liverpool-based Bundant, announced the news on social media that the firm is to be wound down.

The company provided a home refill service centred around a smart device – The Bundantband – which attaches to kitchen containers.

The tech tracks their use and automatically orders refills before products are run out of.

The business, which was founded at the start of 2023, was set up by Cooke and Pedro Jurado and counts London-based accelerator Founders Factory as its lead investor.

‘Sometimes reality hits hard, and we must accept it’

In her LinkedIn post, the CEO said: “Passion is a complicated word. It’s often overused or confused with excitement.



“Since the start of Bundant, we’ve worked with passion. Sometimes with excitement, frustration, hope, fear, or exhaustion—but passion was always there.



“Passion means putting your whole self into something, staying steady and focused. It’s more powerful than patience; it keeps you going even when the road is long.



“But after two years, we’ve realised we’ve run out of it. It’s sad. It feels like a break-up. We’ve reached milestones, worked with an amazing team, and even successfully fundraised.



“But after much reflection, we looked at each other: ‘that’s it’.



“The economic downturn created significant challenges – not just reduced investment into pre-revenue deep tech startups but also fundraising terms that made long-term sustainability difficult.

So, we’ve decided to wind down Bundant.



“The strength we had to keep up the pace just isn’t there anymore. Sometimes reality hits hard, and we must accept it.



“It’s a sad moment, but it doesn’t outweigh the joy and memories of the journey.



“Thank you to everyone who walked this path with us – your time, advice, and friendship meant everything.”