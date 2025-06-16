Israel-Iran conflict to dominate G7 meeting as Starmer calls for restraint

Iran launched a new wave of missile attacks on Monday, killing at least four and wounding dozens more. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

The escalating conflict between Israel and Iran is likely to be high on the agenda as world leaders gather in Canada on Monday.

Sir Keir Starmer said that the G7 meeting in Alberta would provide an opportunity for allies to make the case for de-escalation in the “fast moving” situation in the Middle East, with President Trump among those set to attend.

Leaders have been urging calm in recent days since Israel first launched strikes against Iran before the weekend, with Starmer having held calls with Mr Trump, French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Friedrich Merz among others.

The Prime Minister called for “restraint and de-escalation” during a bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Kananaskis, Canada on Sunday evening.

In a readout of the meeting, a Number 10 spokesperson said: “Discussing the situation in the Middle East, the Prime Minister urged restraint and de-escalation.

“The devastating human toll as well as the potential global economic impact caused by rising global oil prices cannot be underestimated, the leaders agreed.

“They added that this summit comes at a vitally important moment for the world, and that G7 partners must find a way forward through diplomacy.“

On Friday, the PM called reports of strikes “concerning,” calling for Israel and Iran to “step back and reduce tensions urgently.”

Iran launched a new wave of missile attacks on Monday, killing at least four and wounding dozens more.

Emergency services reported projectiles and shrapnel in Israel’s north and central regions, including Tel Aviv, which was rocked before dawn as Israel intercepted Iranian missiles.

On Sunday, the Iranian health ministry said that 224 people had been killed since the conflict ignited on Friday.

Israel’s attacks have killed a number of Tehran’s top generals, as the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which controls Iran’s arsenal of ballistic missiles, said intelligence chief General Mohammad Kazemi and two other generals were the latest killed.

The UK Government updated its travel guidance to advise against all travel to Israel on Sunday amid the continuing blows.

The Associated Press reported on Sunday that Mr Trump in recent days vetoed an Israeli plan to kill Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Mr Trump said on Sunday that “Iran and Israel should make a deal”.

He also told ABC News that “it’s possible we could get involved” in the conflict.

A planned sixth round of talks between the US and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear programme did not take place on Sunday.

“We remain committed to talks and hope the Iranians will come to the table soon,” a senior US official said.

The UK has been calling for de-escalation, and Sir Keir confirmed on Saturday that more RAF jets would be sent to the region for “contingency support”.

G7 poised for sanctions?

Earlier on Sunday, Rachel Reeves said that the decision to send the planes “does not mean that we are at war”.

“We do have important assets in the region and it is right that we send jets to protect them and that’s what we’ve done.

“It’s a precautionary move,” she told Sky News.

Oil prices surged surged on Friday after Israel’s initial strikes against Iran’s nuclear programme, sparking fears of increasing prices in the UK.

The Chancellor told the BBC that there is “no complacency” from the Treasury on the issue and “we’re obviously, monitoring this very closely as a government”.

An Iranian health ministry spokesman said on social media that as well as the 224 fatalities, 1,277 other people were admitted to hospital. He asserted that more than 90 per cent of the casualties were civilians.

G7 allies will discuss the prospect of more sanctions on Russia if Vladimir Putin continues to resist calls for an unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Prime Minister said targeting Moscow with further action would “undoubtedly” form part of talks at the international summit this week unless the Kremlin engages in peace talks.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump said he had told his Russian counterpart that the war in Ukraine “should end” in a phone conversation on Saturday.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, the US leader said: “(President Putin) feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end, to which I explained, his war should also end.”