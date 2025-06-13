Starmer calls Israeli strikes ‘concerning’

Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemns Israeli strikes on Iran. (Photo by Thomas Krych – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Israel’s attack on Iran’s nuclear programme.

In what the Israeli Defence Forces called a “preemptive attack,” 200 fighter jets struck 100 targets, including Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facility, according to Israel.

The PM called reports of strikes “concerning,” calling for Israel and Iran to “step back and reduce tensions urgently.”

“Stability in the Middle East must be the priority and we are engaging partners to de-escalate. Now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy,” Starmer continued.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy made a similar statement.

“I’m concerned to see reports of strikes overnight. Further escalation is a serious threat to peace and stability in the region and in no one’s interest.

“This is a dangerous moment and I urge all parties to show restraint,” Lammy said.

The attack

Netanyahu said there would be “many more achievements” to come, suggesting there were plans for further strikes.

For Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Netanyahu and his ranks will have created a “bitter and painful” outcome for themselves. A military spokesperson said the US and Israel will pay a “heavy price” for the attacks.

The US is denying any involvement, with Marco Rubio, state secretary, calling the strikes “unilateral.”

President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to write: “Two months ago I gave Iran a 60 day ultimatum to ‘make a deal.’ They should have done it! Today is day 61. I told them what to do, but they just couldn’t get there. Now they have, perhaps, a second chance!”

Hamish Falconer, the UK’s Middle East minister, also denied UK involvement; “The UK did not participate in the strikes overnight, and we are engaging with partners to urge de-escalation.”

In Parliament

The reactions of MPs and frontbenchers has been varied.

For Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, the ends justify the means. She said: “Iran is an enemy of the UK… we do not want Iran gaining nuclear weapons.”

“If Israel is stopping Iran from getting nuclear weapons, they should not be condemned for that, that would be something that I support,” she added.

In a similar vein, Former PM Liz Truss thanked Israel for executing the strikes that saw civilians killed, according to Iranian state media.

Conversely, Lib Dem leader Ed Davey called on the UK government to lead the response on an international level. “The UK must work with allies to contain Iran’s nuclear ambitions through diplomacy, not war,” Davey said.

Formerforeign secretary James Cleverly attributed the crisis to the global community neglecting to take firmer action to prevent Iran’s development of nuclear weapons.

“The international community has been too slow and meek in response. It was always clear to me that Israel would take kinetic action if others didn’t take effective diplomatic action,” Cleverly said.

He added that Israel should exhibit “discipline and restraint” so as not to escalate the conflict.

Independent MP Ayoub Khan, part of the pro-Palestine tranche elected in 2024, called the attack “reckless.”

“Classic Netanyahu move to distract from his looming corruption charges and political downfall. Desperation disguised as strategy,” Khan added.

Ellie Chowns, candidate for the Green leadership, said “Israel’s attack on Iran is an incredibly dangerous escalation,” adding that “It’s reckless, provocative and risks full scale war.”

Chowns then called on the UK government to “clearly condemn” the attack and support in de-escalating the crisis.

Tory MP Ben Obese-Jecty asked that “given [the PM] considers them an enemy, what action against Iran would he support?”

In Gaza

Amid news of strikes on Iran, the conflict in Gaza rages on. The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees has released a statement warning that they have lost contact with all their colleagues on the ground in Gaza.