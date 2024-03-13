Irish raider Kayf looks the Answer in Festival finale

Donagh Meyler takes the ride on the Emmett Mullins-trained So Scottish in the County Hurdle

LOOKING at the remainder of the action on Friday and the form of the Nicky Henderson stable is a huge worry for backers of Sir Gino in the Triumph Hurdle (1.30pm).

He was odds-on this time last week and can currently be backed at 9/4 with the chance he could be sent off even bigger.

There may be a chance he will be declared a non-runner, but if he’s allowed to run that could be made to look a huge price.

SO SCOTTISH may just be a massive price at 14/1 with Star Sports for the County Hurdle (2.10pm).

He switches back to hurdles having run over a trip that stretched him over fences here 12 months ago off a 10lbs higher mark.

There is every chance he could start a single figure price if this has been a long-term plan.

Readin Tommy Wrong may be hard to beat in the Albert Bartlett (2.50pm) where we already have an interest in Dancing City at 12/1.

If the rain continues to fall then Limerick Lace could give Dinoblue plenty to think about in the Mares Chase (4.50pm) and 9/2 looks a rock solid each-way play.

However, the best bets on the final day could come in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (5.30pm).

I had been keen to put up Waterford Whispers but the fancy prices about him have long gone and at 4/1 I’m prepared to let him run.

Instead, take a chance on fellow Irish raider ANSWER TO KAYF at 9/1 who will relish any more rain that falls.

He’s a proper stayer having run really well in a much better race over nearly three miles at Christmas.

The fact that he is always ridden by his regular pilot John Shinnick is another huge bonus.

POINTERS FRIDAY

So Scottish e/w 2.10pm Cheltenham

Answer To Kayf e/w 5.30pm Cheltenham