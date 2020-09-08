Ireland’s Mairead McGuinness picked to be next EU finance boss

Ireland’s Mairead McGuinness is set to take over as the EU’s financial services commissioner as part of a mini reshuffle prompted by her fellow countryman Phil Hogan’s resignation.

Former Latvian Prime Minister Valdis Dombrovskis has been chosen to fill Hogan’s prestigious position as EU trade chief. He was previously in charge of financial services and the economy.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen recommended McGuinness today. She said McGuinness, a centre-right MEP who has served as first vice-president of the European Parliament since 2017, had “significant experience” in EU affairs.

McGuinness’s appointment will have to be confirmed as Ireland’s European commissioner by EU governments and the European parliament.

More to follow.