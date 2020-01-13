Iran’s ambassador to the UK has been summoned by the Foreign Office in response to the “unacceptable” arrest of the British ambassador to Iran in Tehran this weekend.

Robert Macaire was detained for a short time on Saturday night after attending a vigil for those who died when Iranian forces mistakenly shot down a passenger plane.

Macaire left the vigil after it turned into a protest against the Iranian regime, and later tweeted that he “wasn’t taking part in any demonstrations”.

“This was an unacceptable breach of the Vienna Convention and it needs to be investigated. We are seeking full assurances from the Iranian government that this will never happen again,” said a Downing Street spokesperson.

“We have summoned the Iranian ambassador today to the Foreign Office to convey our strong objections.”

Thanks for the many goodwill messages. Can confirm I wasn’t taking part in any demonstrations! Went to an event advertised as a vigil for victims of #PS752 tragedy. Normal to want to pay respects- some of victims were British. I left after 5 mins, when some started chanting. — Rob Macaire (@HMATehran) January 12, 2020

It is understood that Foreign Office minister Andrew Murrison will attend the meeting.

Under the terms of the 1961 Vienna Convention, it is illegal to detain diplomats.

Last week it emerged that the Ukranian Airlines crash, in which four Brits were killed, was unintentionally shot down by an Iranian surface to air missile. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for a “full, credible and transparent investigation”.

This morning, Downing Street reiterated that, adding: “The families of the four British victims need justice and closure,” over what happened, after which the government will begin looking at “options for compensation”.



