Iran-Israel: UK urges ‘de-escalation’ in Middle East following ‘missile’ attack

Screenshot from video posted an Iranian state-linked news agency, appearing to show its nuclear site safe.

The government has said it recognises Israel’s “right to defend itself” but is pushing for “de-escalation” in the Middle East.

Reports emerged overnight that an Israeli missile has struck Iran, according to the BBC who cited two US officials speaking to CBS News.

Iranian state media are citing unconfirmed reports of explosions in the province of Isfahan, after Iran fired missiles and drones at Israel on Saturday night.

Work and pensions secretary Mel Stride said: “What we should say first and foremost, of course, is this is an evolving situation. These are unconfirmed reports as at the moment.”

He told Times Radio: “But where we are as a government is recognising very clearly that Israel has a right to defend itself. Indeed we joined in with others in doing exactly that when Iran made that a very significant attack on Israel at the weekend.

“At the same time though, we are pressing our Israeli allies and others in the region to really work hard towards de-escalation.

“So that is the important message that we have at the moment, but obviously, we need to wait to see how events unfold and exactly what has happened.

“I know the foreign secretary is speaking with his G7 counterparts in Italy as we speak, and of course, they will be focused on exactly that, and the importance of de-escalating tensions in the region.”

This comes after David Cameron visited Israel this week, meeting Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging restraint. Israel’s leader said he would make his own decisions.

The UK then issued more sanctions against Iranian officials, with David Cameron saying on Twitter after, “not only was Iran’s reckless attack a total failure, but they’ve revealed to the world their true nature as the malign influence in the region. Today, alongside the US, we are sanctioning leading Iranian military figures and entities as we continue to hold the regime to account.”