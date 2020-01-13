Iran protesters demand leaders quit after shooting down of plane

Protests erupted across Iran for a second day on Sunday, increasing pressure on the country’s leadership after it admitted its military accidentally shot down a Ukrainian airliner, despite repeated denials that Iranian forces were responsible.



Demonstrations in the country began on Saturday following the Iranian military’s admission that it had mistakenly shot down the plane, killing all 176 people on board, at a time when Tehran was fearing US air strikes.

“They are lying that our enemy is America, our enemy is right here,” one group of protesters chanted outside a university in Tehran, according to footage posted on Twitter.



Tehran’s police chief this morning denied that shots had been fired at protestors by law enforcement in the Iranian capital.



Footage posted on social media on Sunday night appeared to show gunshots fired in the vicinity of protests and pools of blood, as well as wounded people being carried. Reuters was unable to authenticate the footage.



“At protests, police absolutely did not shoot because the capital’s police officers have been given orders to show restraint,” said Hossein Rahimi, head of the Tehran police, in a statement on Monday morning.



Social media posts showed demonstrators marching to Tehran’s Azadi (Freedom) Square, as well as protests in other Iranian cities. Some state-affiliated media outlets have carried reports on the protests.



The Ukraine International Airlines passenger jet was downed shortly after taking off from Tehran bound for Kiev on Wednesday.



Many of the passengers were Iranians with dual citizenship, while 57 Canadians died.



Speaking at a vigil for some of those killed on Sunday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would “pursue justice and accountability” for what happened.



“We will not rest until there are answers,” Trudeau told a crowd of 2,300 in a basketball gymnasium in Edmonton, Alberta, home to 13 of the victims.



Residents of Tehran told Reuters police had been out in force in the capital on Sunday.

Some protestors in Azadi Square began by calling on officers to join them before turning their anger on authorities, chanting anti-government slogans including “down with the dictator” — a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to social media posts and Iranian media reports.

The semi-official ILNA news agency said police moved to disperse the protesters, who it said numbered as many as 3,000. Videos posted online, which could not be verified by Reuters, showed demonstrators running from police who used batons and teargas.

