Investment case for British Olympic and Paralympic sport is stronger than ever

UK Sport distributes funding to British athletes for Olympic and Paralympic programmes

UK Sport CEO Sally Munday explains why funding has never been more important for continuing the success of British athletes at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

As the dust settles on the Olympic Games, I reflect proudly on what our British athletes achieved and how their performances touched the nation.

And while there is sadness that the summer Olympics are over for another four years, the nation’s attention now turns to the Paralympic Games, starting on 28 August.

UK Sport is predicting that ParalympicsGB will bring home 100-140 medals, but that will only be part of the story as we see performances and personalities which excite, inspire and unite the nation.

Looking back on the Olympics, to win 65 medals in 18 sports is an extraordinary achievement. Britain’s story is one of consistent success in the National Lottery era.

Winning more than 60 medals for the fourth consecutive Games – something only matched by the USA and China – should not be underestimated.

Huge credit goes to the brilliant athletes who have impressed and inspired in Paris and to the network of magnificent support staff and organisations who make it all possible.

It’s thanks to sustained financial support from successive governments and the National Lottery that British athletes achieve these extraordinary feats, now and at future Games.

However, the competition has never been fiercer, the margins for success never finer and our competitors are investing heavily.

Investment now for the future is critical to ensure we retain the top coaching talent in Britain and to nurture the talent of tomorrow so they can pursue their Olympic and Paralympic dreams in LA and beyond, inspiring the British public all over again.

That is why I was so encouraged by the DCMS Secretary of State’s commitment, as part of the Team GB homecoming last Saturday, to match and build upon the financial support the government provides to our Olympic and Paralympic athletes for LA 2028.

During competition in Paris, our athletes provided countless moments of sporting theatre, breaking records and smashing personal bests.

Whether it be Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen securing GB’s first female diving medal for 64 years, Toby Roberts becoming the first British climber to win a medal at just 19, or the nine mothers who made their way to Paris to represent GB, between them winning seven medals, there were so many examples of extraordinary performances, and I know across the UK there will be many different favourites.

Following the Olympics, Britain’s Paralympic athletes will be competing in Paris from next week

Chasing the dream of winning an Olympic or Paralympic title is incredibly tough, so I’m especially proud of those athletes who decide to also use their sporting success to make a positive difference in society.

While the sport pauses and we take breath before the start of the Paralympics, the impact is just beginning right across the UK.

I was so excited to see more than 100 athletes heading into their local communities last week to support community causes that are close to their hearts as part of the National Lottery supported ChangeMakers initiative, whether it was grassroots sport, sustainability, mental and physical wellbeing, LGBTQIA+ inclusion or any other initiative with a positive social impact.

Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes are incredible role models, and I hope you will join me in cheering on our Great British athletes once again as our Paralympic stars take to the field in Paris.

Sally Munday is CEO of UK Sport.