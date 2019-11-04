TfL is investigating thousands of potentially illegal minicab drivers

Transport for London is investigating almost 2,000 London minicab drivers that may have illegally gained their driving qualifications.

Minicab drivers must complete several requirements – passing topographical tests, medical checks and criminal record checks – with TfL before gaining a private hire vehicle licence.

However, the same qualifications can also be attained by completing a Business and Technology Education Council (Btec) diploma from private colleges and centres.

A BBC investigation has revealed that an East London centre has been offering to pass students without doing any work for a £500 fee.

Instructors from Vista Training Solutions in Newham were caught on camera giving out answers to tests and fraudulently awarding the diplomas.

TfL said it was now investigating 1,667 people in light of the findings and would take swift action against anyone who had fraudulently obtained their qualifications.

Helen Chapman, TfL’s director of licensing, regulation and charging, said only 3 per cent of minicab drivers gain their qualifications through Btec courses.

She said: “It is deeply concerning to learn that some colleges or schools could be illegally providing certificates.

“Given these allegations, we have put any applications on hold from those candidates who have not taken a topographical assessment in a TfL centre and we are now reviewing whether to remove this exemption in its entirety.”

A spokesperson for Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said this is “an extremely serious matter”.

The investigation comes after City A.M. revealed last week that TfL had implemented stringent checks on Uber’s licensing procedures.

This prompted suggestions that the ride hailing company has had problems with unlicensed drivers in the past, a charge Uber did not deny.

The growth in ride hailing apps, like Uber, caused an 86 per cent increase in total private hire vehicle licences in circulation over the past eight years.

General secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers’ Association Steve McNamara said he believed there was a problem in London with unlicensed private hire drivers.

“The fact so many drivers have been able to operate private hire vehicles with illegally obtained licences raises serious questions for TfL,” he said.

Vista said it was shocked about what had been happening and had sacked those caught on camera giving out diplomas fraudulently.