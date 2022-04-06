Investigation launched after Air France plane goes ‘crazy’ ahead of landing

An investigation was launched today after an Air France plane “went crazy” ahead of landing.

An investigation was launched today after an Air France plane “went crazy” just as it was landing at Paris Charles De Gaulle.

Pilots on Monday struggled to control the Boeing 777, calling the airport’s air traffic controller to say the plane was “pretty much going nuts,” as it was no longer responding to commands.

“Wait! Stop, stop,” one of the pilots can be heard saying before aborting its initial landing operations. “I’ll call you back! I’ll call you back!”

Even though the carrier later apologised for the “discomfort felt by customers,” officials from the French aviation authority deemed it a “serious incident.”

“Air France confirms that the crew of flight AF011 on 4 April 2022 from New York JFK to Paris-CDG aborted their landing sequence and performed a go-around due to a technical incident during the approach,” a company spokesperson told aviation website AirLive.net, who first reported the news.

“The crew mastered the situation and landed the aircraft normally after a second approach.”