Investec Champions Cup huge for British and Irish Lions selection

Not only is this a huge weekend for the Investec Champions Cup, but it is a mega couple of days for those British and Irish players hoping to get on the plane to Australia.

Not only is this a huge weekend for the Investec Champions Cup, but it is a mega couple of days for those British and Irish players hoping to get on the plane to Australia.

With the squad to be announced next Thursday in London, the likes of Maro Itoje – unless head coach Andy Farrell issues a shock omission – will be sat at home knowing they’re heading Down Under.

And for others there’s nothing more to be done – they’ll simply need to hope and pray they’re part of the travelling party.

In the meantime, then, Northampton Saints’ little Champions Cup trip over the Irish Sea to take on European juggernauts Leinster in their own back yard is a huge opportunity for a number of English players to show Farrell one last time what they’re made of.

Take the battle at fly-half, between Ireland’s Sam Prendergast and England’s Fin Smith. Many commentators have decided that Finn Russell of Scotland is already heading on the tour, but the two facing off in Dublin this weekend – alongside the likes of Owen Farrell, Marcus Smith and others – aren’t 100 per cent selected yet, one would think.

Prendergast has been brilliant for club and country but in Ireland’s defeat to France this year in the Six Nations he was absolutely nowhere – great players still do great things when they’re on the end of a beating. For Smith, he managed to cement his position as England’s No10 and steered his side through some tight victories.

How the duo perform, in victory or defeat, could make up Farrell’s mind.

Champions Cup crucial

In the pack there is a similar battle, albeit with different parameters. Josh van der Flier across the last four years has been one of the best back-rows in the world, though some would argue he has dropped off slightly of late.

On the other side is Henry Pollock, who has catapulted himself into “bolter” status ahead of next week’s Lions announcement.

Leinster’s Van der Flier is probably in the conversation for Farrell so this is a much bigger match for Pollock, who would be displacing one of Britain or Ireland’s many top back-rows to book his spot.

Throw in the scrum-half battle between Alex Mitchell and Jamison Gibson-Park – who could be teammates in red in a couple of months – and the countless other players desperate to go, and this Champions Cup tie could be a humdinger of a match.

I do think Leinster will win, and injuries for Toulouse ahead of their semi-final leads me to believe Bordeaux will be the Dubliners’ opponents in this month’s final.

Bordeaux and Toulouse have by far been the best teams from France this year and it is right that they clash in the semi-finals, each looking for a spot in the Cardiff final. Toulouse have the recent heritage but Bordeaux are in a purple patch.

I fancy Bordeaux to come good this year and topple the galacticos of Toulouse, setting up a final against Leinster later this month.

On injuries…

The last thing players should do this weekend in the Champions Cup is go into their match trying not to get injured. It is one of those phantom things that can do more harm than good.

Luckily for those not playing this weekend they can rest up knowing the big day is Thursday, but for Leinster – widely expected to make up much of the starting Lions XV – fear of injury and then deselection could play on their minds. Could that give Northampton a chance?

Former England Sevens captain Ollie Phillips is the founder of Optimist Performance. Follow Ollie @OlliePhillips11