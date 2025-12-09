Interactive Brokers Expands Market Access with United Arab Emirates Equities

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today announced the introduction of United Arab Emirates (UAE) equities through two leading exchanges in one of the world’s fastest-growing economic regions. Clients of Interactive Brokers worldwide can now access the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). This enables investors in the region to trade both local and international markets from a single platform while investors worldwide can build diversified portfolios across asset classes and geographies, including countries in the growing Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Interactive Brokers serves a global client base and is uniquely equipped to advance the financial goals of individual and institutional investors worldwide, including those in the Middle East. Adding UAE stocks further expands Interactive Brokers’ market access and enhances the investment opportunities available to local and global investors. Interactive Brokers supports account funding and trading in up to 28 currencies, including AED. International clients can deposit funds in their local currency and convert them to AED at low FX conversion rates to trade.

“As market participants seek to uncover new investment opportunities around the world, adding UAE equities offers both local and international investors access to the economic growth afforded by this dynamic region, alongside products from over 160 other global markets on the same platform,” said Milan Galik, Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Brokers. “This announcement, coupled with our new office in Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), reflects our strengthening foothold in the Middle East and a continued expansion of unparalleled market access for active traders and institutional investors worldwide. We’re honored to have been recently voted Best Investing Account in the UAE by the 2025 Good Money Guide Awards.”

Current clients can begin trading UAE equities immediately through their existing Interactive Brokers accounts. Prospective clients can open an account in minutes to unlock 160+ global exchanges from one unified platform.

For additional information, please visit:

ADX Exchange Abu Dhabi

US – Stocks (and countries served by IB LLC)

Canada – Stocks

United Kingdom – Stocks

Europe – Stocks

Hong Kong – Stocks

Singapore – Stocks

Australia – Stocks

DFM Exchange Dubai

US – Stocks (and countries served by IB LLC)

Canada – Stocks

United Kingdom – Stocks

Europe – Stocks

Hong Kong – Stocks

Singapore – Stocks

Australia – Stocks

The best-informed investors choose Interactive Brokers

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a member of the S&P 500. Its affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, foreign exchange, and forecast contracts around the clock on over 160 markets in numerous countries and currencies from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation have enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Interactive Brokers has consistently earned recognition as a top broker, garnering multiple awards and accolades from respected industry sources such as Barron’s, Investopedia, Stockbrokers.com, and many others.

Follow Interactive Brokers on social media:

US and World (except Europe): Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, TikTok

UK and Europe: Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251208370916/en/

Contact

Contacts for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.

Media: Katherine Ewert, media@ibkr.com

Abstract

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR) announced the introduction of United Arab Emirates (UAE) equities.

TweetText

Adding UAE stocks further expands Interactive Brokers’ market access and enhances the investment opportunities available to local and global investors.

Company Logo