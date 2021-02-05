Insurer Beazley clobbered by Covid-19 with ‘disappointing’ $50m loss

Beazley saw a loss before tax of $50.4m in 2020, down from a profit of $4267.7m the previous year, as the coronavirus pandemic took a toll on the firm.

The insurer saw return on equity of three per cent for its 2020 financial year, down from 15 per cent in 2019.

Insurers have been hit hard by the pandemic. The Bank of England warned in November that insurers were being too optimistic in their Covid-19 estimates.

Elsewhere, a report released last summer suggested the world’s top most valuable insurance brands could lose as much as $100bn in brand value as a result of the crisis.

Beazley chair David Roberts described the loss as “disappointing,” adding that the pandemic had impacted a number of lines of business at the insurer.

“The spread of Covid-19 has triggered a deep global recession and widened existing wealth and health divisions, having a more extensive effect on society than one could have imagined,” said Roberts.

“It has tested the insurance industry and our role in protecting society against risk and unforeseen events. It has also demonstrated the need for collaboration across the industry and government to deliver solutions that protect populations from the biggest threats of our time, from pandemics to natural catastrophe, and from climate change to cyber-attack and terrorism.”

The number of premiums written at the firm increased by 19 per cent to $3.5bn, up from $3bn last year.