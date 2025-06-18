Insurer Allianz to cut 650 UK jobs

Allianz is set to cut 650 jobs in the UK.

German insurance giant Allianz has revealed plans to cut 650 UK jobs across several lines of its business, according to reports.

Sources told the Financial Times that management informed its employees on Wednesday morning that 650 people from its commercial, speciality and personal insurance business will be let go.

The reason was attributed to the insurer facing a backdrop of higher claims costs on top of a softening market in personal insurance.

The German firm employs approximately 8,000 people across the UK, with its headquarters based in Guildford, Surrey.

Allianz UK cuts come after Twickenham deal

The home of English rugby, Twickenham, was renamed Allianz Stadium after the Rugby Football Union and the insurance giant finalised a partnership last August. The deal was reportedly worth £100m over a decade.

Allianz spent just over £1bn buying the general insurance division of LV= in two stages, completing the full acquisition in December 2019.

The insurer also made news recently as it was one of the providers of cyber insurance to Marks and Spencer (M&S) and was set to cover the first £10m of the retailers £100m policy.

The cuts come after Colm Holmes, CEO of Allianz Holdings, told the Insurance Post last August the company was spending £200m across 2024 and the same amount again over 2025 on change within the UK business.

Allianz was contacted for comment.

In May, a boss at Allianz’s investment arm warned that a flood of British tech firms dropping London in favour of a New York IPO is only set to increase.

Jeremy Gleeson, technology CIO at Allianz Global Investors, has no UK companies in his global tech fund, citing their high price and small availability.

“One of the problems that we have when we identify a great European company is that we find the equivalent in the US is trading at a discount,” Gleeson told City AM.

“There are fewer high quality technology companies here in Europe, so when one does make a breakthrough, one is acknowledged as being world class, if you’re a European fund manager, that’s the one you have to own,” he said.