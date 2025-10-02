Inside the Square Mile rooftop bar with Mixmag DJ parties and incredible food

The Wagtail rooftop bar is nominated for our Toast the City awards, celebrating the best of the Square Mile

Ahead of the Toast the City awards taking place this October, celebrating the best culture in the Square Mile, we meet some of the nominees: this week it’s Wagtail rooftop and bar.

Why does Wagtail rooftop bar and restaurant deserve to win a coveted slice of toast?

Wagtail stands at the gateway to the City, offering more than skyline views. It has established itself as a rooftop destination where dining, cocktails and culture intersect. From headline DJ takeovers with Mixmag to refined seasonal dining, our team has created a space that feels both elevated and welcoming. Guided by Executive Chef Henrik Ritzen, who earned a Michelin star at Aquavit in 2017, the team brings clarity of flavour, precise technique and seasonal creativity, elevating Wagtail’s dining experience to match its setting. Whether for celebrations, after-work drinks or private events, Wagtail celebrates the very best of the Square Mile and is a place to experience the City from new heights.

Tell us more about Wagtail

Wagtail is brought to life by a team of hospitality professionals with a shared passion for creating experiences that go beyond food and drink. Together, we’ve transformed a historic Art Deco rooftop into a space where guests can celebrate, connect and enjoy the City from one of London’s most striking vantage points.

Tell us something we didn’t know about your venue

At the very top of Wagtail sits The Nest, a private dining room that seats just 13 guests. It’s one of London’s most exclusive vantage points, offering 360-degree views of the City, from Tower Bridge to St Paul’s, the Shard and the Walkie Talkie. While Wagtail is known for its electric energy, The Nest offers an intimate escape above the skyline to host a milestone celebration.

What’s your favour thing about the Square Mile?

The Square Mile is an amazing interplay of history and modernity. Few places in the world offer such striking contrast, where medieval churches sit beneath skyscrapers. From our rooftop, we have a front-row seat to the spectacle of old meeting new, a view that keeps the Square Mile so compelling for us and our guests.

What’s your fondest memory of the Square Mile?

When the terrace is full, music flows and guests raise their glasses against the City’s skyline. The best example of this has to be the DJ takeovers we hosted with Mixmag this summer. Welcoming artists like Patrick Topping and SG Lewis, the terrace was packed and the energy was incredible.

What’s your secret Square Mile hotspot?

The team love to blow off steam at Long Arm Brewery & Tap Room. It’s a great hidden gem that brews regularly changing craft beers on site. You can even get a Black & Tan (half stout, half pale ale), which makes for an interesting change from your standard pint.

What’s your favourite thing to have on toast?

Our team’s favourite is our new Brixham crab salad with kohlrabi and lemon mayo. It’s a delicious, fresh and zesty explosion with the best seasonal ingredients.

For more information on Wagtail rooftop and bar go to etmcollection.co.uk