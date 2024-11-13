Inside the Paris hotel straight out of a Wes Anderson film

The rooftop at the Hôtel Rochechouart overlooks the Montmarte

THE HOTEL: Now that the buzz from Paris’s Olympic summer has settled, this is the perfect time to visit the City of Light. The city’s infrastructure is in top form, primed for visitors who want to experience Paris without the high-season crowds. And if you’re looking for a stay that boldly proclaims “We’re in Paris, Mon chéri” then I’d argue Hôtel Rochechouart is the one. In the lobby — a space that feels straight out of a Wes Anderson film — you’re surrounded by an Art Deco aesthetic that’s not only glamorous, but surprisingly homely. Belle Epoque charm runs through every detail, from the vintage lighting fixtures to the polished brass accents and rich mahogany furnishings, offering a welcome alternative to the many monochromatic boutique hotels across the capital. Our Junior Suite carries on the theme, decorated in a warm palette of camel brown, cream and peach, with a balcony looking north to Montmartre. The separate living and sleeping areas allowed us to unwind without feeling cramped — a rare luxury in Parisian hotels.

WHAT TO EAT AND DRINK: Time for an aperitif? Just next door is Citrons et Huîtres, Orso’s popular oyster bar designed by architect Marion Mailaender. The raw steel façade, inspired by a traditional fishmonger, opens out to the street through large bay windows, blending the ambiance of a market hall with the bustling pavements of Pigalle. Take a seat at the oyster counter or the terrace to enjoy champagne, small plates and oysters fresh from Brittany. When you’re ready for dinner, head to Maggie, the hotel’s Art Deco-inspired brasserie that cleverly channels the spirit of its namesake, Marguerite de Rochechouart, a Ɯgure of elegance and resolve who ruled the Montmartre convent in the early 18th century. Known for her piety and sobriety Marguerite might be astonished—or perhaps secretly pleased—by her vibrant “reincarnation” at Maggie in 2024.

Here, where Marguerite once commanded order, “Maggie” is a playful antithesis, embracing a lively “gabegie” (or joyful excess) that feels right at home in the 9th Arrondissement. The restaurant brings out this duality of old- world reverence and modern exuberance, and to experience the paradoxes of Paris itself — structured yet wild, devout yet daring. Sitting outside offers excellent people-watching, but inside it is 1920’s New York with a French twist: plush velvet banquettes, gleaming silverware, and crisp white linens. The menu leans traditional, with a focus on meat-heavy French classics. After a platter of profiteroles, the old school lift takes you straight up to Maggie Rooftop on the ninth-floor rooftop. In the summer, this rooftop transforms into an open-air haven with 360-degree views of Paris.

WHAT TO DO: The property is part of the Orso hotel group and located in “SoPi” (short for South of Place Pigalle), on the fringes of the Butte Montmartre. Hôtel Rochechouart sits amidst the spirited blend of historical charm and eclectic nightlife that deƜnes the neighbourhood. A leisurely stroll brings you to the Moulin Rouge and the lively, risqué entertainment spots along Boulevard de Clichy. Wander uphill to Montmartre’s artistic haven, where charming cafés, artists’ studios, and the iconic Sacré-Cœur Basilica immerse you into the city’s rich cultural tapestry. What sets Hôtel Rochechouart apart is its sense of place. Oƞen, hotel stays can feel interchangeable—beautiful but lacking a true connection to their surroundings. Here, however, details genuinely capture the essence of Paris. The Rochechouart isn’t just another stylish hotel, nor is it gimmicky; it’s a piece of old-world charm, reimagined for the modern traveler.

Rooms at the Hôtel Rochechouart start from around £200 per night