“I’d love to think that more and more Gen Zs are looking to step onto the property ladder but I am fully aware that without schemes like Shared Ownership, it’s just not possible. It’s getting even harder in the current climate, where it feels like we’re living paycheque to paycheque.

“I always knew I wanted to buy rather than rent. Renting felt like throwing money away, and I wanted to invest in something for my future. Living at home whilst working meant I could take some time to save – something I’m really grateful to my parents for.

“I never really thought new builds were for me. I’d always liked the idea of a fixer-upper, but after speaking to a friend about it, I realised it could be perfect… it would take far less work, time and money!

“When I walked into the flat I eventually went on to buy, it just felt right. I loved the balcony and huge windows. The process moved speedily, and the L&Q team were super helpful in making sure everything went smoothly, especially Nipa, who couldn’t have been more lovely.

“My parents bought their home through Shared Ownership, so I was already aware of how it worked. It made getting onto the property ladder much more achievable for me, especially as a solo buyer.

“The people here are really friendly, and there are great communal spaces, including play areas that my younger brother loves. I’m also excited to make use of the gym and workspace facilities. The train is fantastic and just a short walk away. I love how connected I am to everything, and I can get to work in 45 minutes.

“Moving back home to save was worth it in the end. All of my friends and family are so impressed that I’ve stepped onto the property ladder via the scheme. Most of us have seen our parents, grandparents and even older siblings step onto the ladder – it’s our turn! We deserve it.”

