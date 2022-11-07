Inside House of Campari: Brexit vote of confidence in London as Italian spirits giant moves to Soho

Campari’s new base in central London

Campari Group, the producer of spirits brands in the UK such as Aperol, Wray & Nephew, Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum as well as Campari, has opened a new regional headquarters in the heart of the capital.

Named “The House of Campari”, the new London base is situated in Great Portland Street, just off Oxford Street. The company said it is the first time it has set up an office in the UK.

Serving Northern, Central and Eastern Europe from London, the company stressed the office should be seen as “underlining its ambitions for the future.”

“As well as being a significant investment in a strategic market, taking ownership of its London footprint has allowed the company to blend its heritage with cutting edge innovations in the flagship drinks and hospitality space – all with customary Italian flair, as can be seen in the show-stopping design of the new building,” Campari explained.

The UK is the largest spirits market in Europe and the fifth largest in the world as well as the sixth major player in the spirits industry worldwide, stressed Cesare Vandini, Managing Director BU NCEE.

“We have been operating in the UK for just seven years – and it has quickly become one of our most important markets, not just in Europe, but globally.” Cesare Vandini, Managing Director BU NCEE.

He added that “this is a significant investment for the Group; despite the volatile economic scenario on an international level, we are confident that there is a bright future ahead, with our London operations playing an increasingly critical role in this.”

Visitors to the building will not be able to escape the company’s Italian heritage as it is channelled throughout the space, with care taken to add a local London twist as well as nods to the culture of each of Campari Group’s brands.

From a 7ft long mosaic centrepiece and unique Depero artworks on the ground level, to an Aperitivo-inspired roof terrace with views of the London skyline, the new office should be as “aesthetically pleasing as it is practical,” the company said.