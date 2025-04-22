Iniesta face of FedEx-backed Champions of Business list

Former Barcelona great Andres Iniesta has thrown himself into the corporate world, as face of the FedEx-backed Champions of Business list.

Spaniard Iniesta, who played for Barcelona over 400 times and is an international centurion, is part of the campaign which aims to thrust SMEs into the spotlight.

The complete FedEx list includes grassroots football organisations 360 Player, CeleBreak, Eyeball, Prematch and TeamFeePay, while the likes of Eleven Sports Media and Baller League also feature.

Spiideo, an automated sports video platform, also made the cut.

Iniesta said: “Football isn’t just about what happens on the pitch; it’s also about the behind-the-scenes efforts of companies innovating the sector and elevating the game we love.

“It was truly inspiring to hear how these businesses are impacting and shaping the future of football. The FedEx Champions of Business list is an incredible way to acknowledge and highlight the businesses driving real change in the sport.”

Iniesta backing SMEs

Former footballer Bex Smith added: “It is fantastic to see FedEx recognising and celebrating these forward-thinking companies that will undoubtedly shape the future of the sport we all know and love.”

Supporting research from the Financial Times, surveying 100 European football clubs, suggested that over two thirds believe “SME businesses provide significant value”, while “47 per cent have at least three in ten of their suppliers as SMEs” and “85 per cent of clubs aim to achieve this within the next three years”.

SMEs have taken a battering lately due to tariff chaos caused by President Donald Trump in the United States and concerns over Rachel Reeves’ UK tax rises on national insurance.

Iniesta retired in 2024 after a stint at UAE Pro League club Emirates after over two decades with the famous Catalan club Barcelona.

He won LaLiga on nine occasions while being part of a triumphant Champions League side four times and a Fifa Club World Cup winner thrice.