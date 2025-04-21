Guardiola calls on Man City faithful in race for Champions League

Pep Guardiola has called on the Manchester City faithful to come out in force on Tuesday as his club look to take a step towards Champions League qualification at the Etihad.

The Spaniard’s side have been poor this year, having won the previous four Premier League titles, but remain in the table’s top six.

They face Aston Villa, who are a solitary point behind them in seventh, in a crucial battle for a top-five finish, which this season will guarantee Champions League football next term.

And Guardiola, whose side have lost nine Premier League games this season, has urged Manchester City fans to come out in force on Tuesday when the teams clash at the Etihad.

“It’s a final and we need our people because I think our people want the Champions League again next season,” he said.

“Sometimes we are slow, sometimes we are not playing good, but we need them desperately to support us, to make noise and be there all the time because it’s a final. Absolutely it is a final for us.”

Manchester City and Villa form

Aston Villa got back to winning ways after an agonising loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League with a victory over top five-chasing Newcastle at Villa Park.

Unai Emery’s side have won their last five Premier League matches since a 4-1 loss to Crystal Palace in February. Guardiola’s team have won their last two but are unbeaten in their last five – a 0-0 draw against City rivals Manchester United the only blemish.

“And after Aston Villa the game against Wolves will be a final, then Southampton because every game counts,” added the 54-year-old City boss.

“But Villa are a contender to qualify for the Champions League and when you see the game they played against my friend Luis Enrique and PSG I was really impressed.”

The third midweek game, after Forest’s trip to Tottenham on Monday, will see Arsenal host fellow London club Crystal Palace tomorrow.