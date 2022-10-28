Inflation warning from AA as diesel goes above 190p-a-litre, petrol back over 165p

Diesel is back above 190p a litre for the first time since August, with the AA issuing an inflation warning.

Fuel costs have increased in the last 24 hours, with Diesel going up to 190.12p a litre, having fallen to 180.1p in late September.

The AA’s regular fuel report said the 10p-a-litre rise adds £8 to a full size tank.

Luke Bosdet, the AA’s fuel price spokesman said rising diesel prices affects haulage and delivery firms in particular, and this might have a negative impact on retail.

Many haulage firms “add surcharges to invoices to insulate themselves from higher diesel prices. That then passes on those higher costs to customers and therefore consumers quickly, fuelling inflation further.”

The AA also warned petrol prices were going up too, back above 165p a litre, after having dropped to 162.3p in early October. In July petrol prices topped 191.53p.

Wholesale costs should however level off according to the car group, with supermarkets set to hold back price rises.

“This is not only bad news but bad timing. The clocks going back this weekend will soon move the evening rush-hour into darkness. More use of lights, wipers and heaters in the winter months makes vehicle engines work harder and use more fuel”.