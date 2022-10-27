Dove owner Unilever warns of shoppers buying less as inflation bites budgets

Dove maker Unilever has seen consumers buying less of products after price hikes, as the consumer goods titan has ushered in record price rises.

Prices increased by 12.5 per cent in the period, the brand’s highest ever hike, as consumers battle cost increases in every corner of life.

The London-listed consumer goods giant admitted price increases had had “some negative impact” on volume, with its home care division declining 3.6 per cent.

However, the company saw underlying volume growth improve across four business groups in the third quarter.

Underlying sales growth reached 10.6 per cent in the quarter

The Magnum ice cream maker posted a turnover of 17.8 per cent to €15.8bn, boosted by the sale of global tea business ekaterra last year.

Price increases would enable the company “to continue to drive increased investment behind our brands,” chief executive officer Alan Jope said.

He warned the global macroeconomic outlook remained “mixed”, with high inflation anticipated to continue in 2023.

Last month, Unilever boss Alan Jope announced his intention to retire from the consumer goods giant at the end of 2023, after five years at the helm.

