Inflation erodes UK real pay rapidly despite record wage increases as unemployment jumps

Real pay fell 2.5 per cent over the three months to December last year, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) today (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

UK take home pay is falling at one of the fastest paces on record despite wage growth racing ahead at the quickest rate outside the pandemic, official figures out today reveal.

Real pay fell 2.5 per cent over the three months to December last year, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) today.

Inflation, running at double digits at the back end of last year, wiped out 6.7 per cent pay growth, which the ONS said was “the strongest growth rate seen outside of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic period”.

Read more The £200bn Covid savings war chest that could prevent a UK recession

Household living standards fall when the rate of price growth outstrips the rate of wage growth.

Inflation last year surged to a 41-year high peak of 11.1 per cent in October, but has since fallen for two months in a row to 10.5 per cent and is expected to decline rapidly this year.

However, wages are forecast to continue to lag behind, leading economists at the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, Office for Budget Responsibility and Resolution Foundation to warn of the biggest erosion to real pay on record over the next two years.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “The best thing we can do to make people’s wages go further is stick to our plan to halve inflation this year.”

Private sector pay increases jumped to 7.3 per cent, while public sector wage increases climbed to 4.3 per cent, narrowing the gap between the two.

Real pay has been negative for several months in a row

Source: ONS

“Although there is still a large gap between earnings growth in the public and private sectors, this narrowed slightly in the latest period. Overall, pay, though, continues to be outstripped by rising prices,” Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said.

Britain’s unemployment rate climbed to 3.7 per cent in the three months to December, while economic inactivity rate – the proportion of people who have quit the jobs market altogether – dropped 0.3 percentage points.

Increasing private sector pay raises problems for rate setters at the Bank of England, who are worried businesses will continue to hike prices to offset rising wage costs. Spending is also likely to stay strong due to household incomes rising.

Governor Andrew Bailey and the rest of the monetary policy committee have kicked interest rates higher 10 times in a row already to a 15 year high of four per cent.

The rate of wage growth is unlikely to be compatible with the Bank achieving its two per cent inflation, raising the risk of the MPC bumping borrowing at least 25 basis points higher at the next meeting on 23 March.