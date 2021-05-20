Indian variant latest: Cases jump by more than 2,000 in a week

Cases of the Indian variant of the coronavirus in England have risen by more than 2,000 in the space of a week, according to new official figures.

Public Health England (PHE) said the latest weekly data showed there were 3,424 cases of the B1617.2 mutation – an increase of 2,111 on the previous week.

While most cases were concentrated in the North West – particularly Bolton – and London, PHE said it was seeing “clusters of cases” across the country.

Read more: Indian Covid-19 variant growing in 86 local authorities in England

Dr Meera Chand, the Covid-19 incident director at PHE, said it was essential people in the worst-affected areas who had yet to receive their second dose of the vaccine came forward as soon as it was offered.

“This is vitally important in the light of our current assessment that (B1617.2) has grown rapidly in England and may be highly transmissible,” she said.

“PHE will continue to monitor all variants closely, paying particular attention to the impact on hospitalisations and deaths which will help us to understand the protective effects of the vaccine.”

The latest figures came after Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that there was “increasing confidence” in government that the vaccines were effective against the Indian variant.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said that the daily case rates had not shown any “sharp increases or significant areas of concern”.

Read more: Indian Covid-19 variant ‘well spread’ across London as cases surge