Some EU nationals living in the UK are being wrongly denied access to benefits during the coronavirus crisis, according to an advocacy group for EU citizens.

Lobby group the3million, created to protect the rights of EU citizens living in the UK, has said that EU citizens eligible for Universal Credit have been turned down and are facing “destitution”.

Under the UK’s Brexit withdrawal agreement, any EU citizen living in the UK is eligible to stay in the country with either pre-settled or settled status.

Pre-settled status is given to anyone that has lived in the country for less than five years, which is an estimated one million people.

Both groups of citizens are eligible to receive Universal Credit.

However, the3million co-founder Maike Bohn said that EU citizens had told the group that they had been wrongly denied benefits because they had pre-settled status.

Bohn told City A.M. that they knew of dozens of cases and that it could be a “very, very big problem” and is concerned it could already be widespread.

She added: “The UK’s incorrect implementation of the withdrawal agreement potentially leaves thousands of EU citizens destitute, without a safety net. We urge the government to remove all bureaucratic hurdles for EU citizens.”

When asked about the claims, a spokesperson for the Department of Work and Pensions said: “The government is protecting the rights of EU citizens resident in the UK.

“By applying to the EU Settlement Scheme, EU citizens living in the UK will be able to work, study and access benefits and services in the UK on at least the same basis as they do now.

“Whether someone has pre-settled status or settled status, this means they have been accepted through the Scheme and have secured their rights in UK law.”