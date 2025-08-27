Inaccurate AI submissions strain overloaded Employment Tribunal

AI submissions surge at overloaded Employment Tribunal Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

A growing number of people are using AI platforms such as ChatGPT to draft grievances when bringing claims against their employers at the Employment Tribunal.

Travers Smith employment partner Ailie Murray told City AM that the team is increasingly seeing employees use AI to draft grievances, employment claims, and submissions against their employers.

“While this might appear helpful, it can sometimes do more harm than good,” she stated.

Murray explained that AI can sometimes be inaccurate, which leads to creating claims and arguments that are not valid or are not relevant to the employee’s circumstances.

“This is problematic as it does little to help resolve the employee’s issue, and in some cases actively undermines or prejudices it. It also creates additional costs for employers having to review and respond to lengthy submissions,” she pointed out.

Inaccuracies fuelling delays

Murray highlighted the issues with inaccuracies leading to increased cost and time at the Employment Tribunals, which will put “further delays in a system which is already overburdened”.

New figures released in June showed an increase in employment cases at the Tribunal. Statistics from the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) showed that the open caseload at the Tribunal increased by 32 per cent from January to March 2024/25 compared to the same quarter in the previous year.

This comes as the looming Employment Rights Bill is expected to worsen the Tribunal’s situation.

Murray added that the issues surrounding people using AI for their claims will be left for the Tribunal to address more and more in the future as the practice becomes more commonplace.