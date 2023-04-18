IN PICTURES: See Manchester City’s plans for £300m upgrade to Etihad Stadium

Manchester City’s upgraded Etihad Stadium will feature an enlarged North Stand, hotel and “sky bar” with views of the pitch

Premier League champions Manchester City have formally submitted a planning application for a £300m upgrade of their Etihad Stadium that would take capacity to more than 60,000.

The improvements are centred on the North Stand, which is to get a new, enlarged upper tier and will connect to a new complex featuring a hotel, club shop and museum.

They come as Abu Dhabi-owned City prepare to celebrate 20 years at the stadium, which was originally built for the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester.

An increase in capacity from its current 53,500 could see the Etihad Stadium overtake Arsenal’s 60,700-seater Emirates Stadium as England’s fourth biggest football ground.

“Over several months we have been developing concepts and designs for a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Stadium and are delighted to have now submitted a planning application to Manchester City Council,” said Danny Wilson, managing director of Manchester City Operations.

City said the developments would make the Etihad Stadium a “year-round entertainment and leisure destination”.

Capacity of the Etihad Stadium iss set to increase to more than 60,000 thanks to the North Stand getting a new single upper tier

Among the attractions will be a 400-bed hotel, a stadium roof walk and a large, elevated “sky bar” with views onto the pitch. In addition, another new building will house a club shop and museum as well as workspace.

Wilson added: “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our fans and the local community for their participation in our recent consultation, not only for completing the questionnaire but sharing their detailed comments and feedback with us, all of which has been carefully reviewed and considered.

“As with all club developments, ensuring our local community benefit is a key priority and we believe these proposals will deliver long-term economic and social opportunities, building on the regeneration work delivered in East Manchester by City Football Group since 2008.”

City’s stadium has been selected as one of the venues to host games at Euro 2028, should a joint UK and Ireland bid be chosen, so any work would need to be completed before then.