Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Improve your confidence with a hair transplant

Wimpole Hair Transplant Clinic specialises in male and female hair transplants.

Dr May, who has been at the Wimpole Clinic for more than 30 years, and the team have been instrumental in developing the revolutionary FUT technique. More recently, they’ve pioneered refinements to the minimally invasive FUE transplant technique.

Having been voted Hair Transplant Clinic of the Year for a second year running in 2021 and 2022 at the Corporate Livewire Prestige Awards, Wimpole is one of the oldest and most experienced hair transplant clinics in the UK, delivering natural results since 1975. Based in London’s Harley Street, the clinic also performs beard and eyebrow transplants.

Book a consultation at wimpoleclinic.com