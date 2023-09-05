Impact AM Live S2 EP3 Why are exchanges important to ESGImpact AM Live S2 EP3

Welcome to Impact AM, where we bring you thought-provoking discussions on the issues that matter most in today’s ever-evolving financial landscape. In this episode, our esteemed host Julia Streets sits down with Nandini Sukumar, the visionary CEO of the World Federation of Exchanges, to delve into the transformative world of ESG initiatives.

Why ESG Matters

Nandini Sukumar is at the forefront of a pivotal movement in the financial industry – the push towards ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) initiatives. She explores how exchanges, which are the beating hearts of financial markets, are taking a proactive stance in embracing sustainability. These exchanges understand that ESG isn’t just a buzzword; it’s a roadmap to long-term financial health and a better world.

The Three Drivers of Change

Nandini Sukumar identifies three driving forces behind the rapid adoption of ESG principles:

Momentum: Momentum is building as companies and investors recognize the advantages of integrating ESG into their strategies. It’s not just about doing good; it’s about doing well financially.

Regulatory Change: Governments and regulatory bodies are tightening the screws on ESG reporting, making it a non-negotiable aspect of corporate governance. Nandini sheds light on the evolving regulatory landscape and its implications for businesses.

Capital Flow: Investors are putting their money where their values are. Nandini Sukumar discusses how capital is flowing towards ESG-conscious companies, signaling a monumental shift in investment behavior.

Navigating the Challenges

Nandini acknowledges that the journey towards ESG excellence is not without hurdles, including concerns about costs. However, she emphasizes the importance of taking incremental steps and robust governance to ensure a sustainable transition. Education and persuasion play a pivotal role in convincing stakeholders of the merits of ESG.

Building Trust and Collaboration

To drive change effectively, Nandini highlights the significance of collaboration among industry players. Building trust with a wider audience is essential. Exchanges are not just marketplaces; they are custodians of trust and integrity.

The Need for Genuine Responses

In closing, Nandini Sukumar underscores the importance of genuine responses to ESG issues. It’s not enough to pay lip service. A sustainable ecosystem demands authentic commitment.

As the financial world pivots towards ESG initiatives, this episode of Impact AM serves as a beacon of knowledge, guiding you through the intricacies of sustainability, governance, and the future of responsible investing. Join us in this crucial conversation and be part of the change.

Stay tuned for more enlightening episodes of Impact AM, where we unpack the topics shaping our world today and tomorrow.