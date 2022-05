IMF warns inflation is a ‘clear and present danger’ and is here to stay

IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath

IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath has said that inflation “will remain significantly above central bank targets for a while.”

She added: “It is very important for central bankers around the world to deal with inflation as a clear and present danger, that is something they need to deal with in a very forceful manner”.

