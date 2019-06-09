IMF head: US-China trade war biggest threat to global growth

Read more: IMF chief says majority of countries to see slow growth in 2019 Christine Lagarde said US-China tariffs could reduce the level of global GDP by 0.5 per cent or around $455bn (£357bn) in 2020.
Lagarde, whose IMF seeks to ensure global financial stability, said today: “The global economy is showing tentative signs of stabilising and growth is projected to strengthen.” “While this is good news, the road ahead remains precarious and subject to several downside risks,” she said. “The principal threat stems from continuing trade tensions.”
“To mitigate these risks, I emphasised that the first priority should be to resolve the current trade tensions – including eliminating existing tariffs and avoiding new ones – while we need to continue to work toward the modernisation of the international trade system,” Lagarde said.
“All this at a moment when monetary and fiscal policy space is more limited than in the past,” she said.