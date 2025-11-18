Il Est Francais to fly the flag in Ascot’s 1965 Chase

Il Est Francais came second in the King George VI at Kempton last year.

THERE is high class action over the sticks at Ascot, with a pair of Grade Two contests in the form of the Ascot Hurdle and the 1965 Chase (1.30pm), and it’s the latter I’m taking a closer look at here.

IL EST FRANCAIS heads the ante-post betting for the two-mile-five-furlong contest currently and I think he could be a bit of value at around the 2/1 mark.

Now trained in the UK full-time by Tom George, this looks a good starting point for him with the race conditions looking right up his street due to the right-handed nature of Ascot, and with no serious rain forecast this week in Berkshire, the drying ground will only aid his chances.

On official ratings, he is clear of the field and is in receipt of weight from many of these, including a very handy six pounds from main market rival Pic D’Orhy.

He is a real Ascot specialist, having won his last four starts at the track, but he’s often allowed to dictate his races and take advantage of his jumping from the front end.

It’s unlikely he will be afforded such luxury this time around and he faces a far taller order in trying to do so giving the favourite six pounds.

It’s possible this race is being used as a stepping stone for another crack at the King George, but Il Est Francais has gone well fresh in the past and I’m confident he will be ready to roll on Saturday.

With that in mind and several of the current line up doubly entered, this race has real potential to cut up at the declaration stage, making the 2/1 about Il Est Francais appealing as he could be a good deal shorter come race time.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Il Est Francais 1.30pm Ascot