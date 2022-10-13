What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

The Tej Kohli Ruit Foundation joins World Sight Day 2022 pledge

Today marks World Sight Day 2022. Many ophthalmologists and eye care organisations all over the world are preparing for the day by pledging their eye screenings to IAPB (International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness) World Sight Day campaign.

This year, the Tej Kohli and Ruit Foundation is pledging 27,472 eye screenings that have taken place across the nations of Bhutan and Ghana towards the cause.

Our Foundation has made great strides in the last year and is continuing to combat needless blindness and reduce extreme poverty through ambition, hard work and dedication to an important cause.

Working with others across the globe such as the Bhutanese Health Ministry, the Bhutanese Royal Family and hospitals like the Tilganga Institute in Nepal, we have been able to successfully cure cataracts of those living in some of the most remote and marginalised regions in the world. Overall, the Tej Kohli and Ruit Foundation has cured 21,571 people across Nepal, Bhutan and Ghana since March 2021.

Next on our agenda is Tanzania. The African nation has a significantly low success rate when it comes to curing cataracts. Just over half of those receiving a cataract-correcting procedure are able to see with full vision following the operation. The rate in which cataract surgery is performed is also much lower than the internationally agreed rate (85%) at 56.5%. With the intervention of our foundation, the rate of those suffering from cataracts in Tanzania aims t be drastically reduced.

This year, World Sight Day is based upon the premise of loving your eyes. The IAPB are sending a message to show the world that eye-care should be valued with just as much importance as parts of our health. As eye care resources are significantly lesser across the developing world, organisations such as ourselves alongside others like Orbis, Peek Vision and the Vision Catalyst Fund are filling the void to support those in need.