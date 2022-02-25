IAG fleet not having same issues as Qatar Airways, boss says

British Airways’ owner IAG said its fleet didn’t have any surface damage issues.

IAG’s boss Luis Gallego said today the airline’s Airbus A350 fleet is not experiencing the same level of degradation as Qatar Airways.

“We don’t have the same type of issues that Qatar has, and we are operating A350s, and we have not had problems,” the chief executive explained, adding that the EU aviation safety regulator, EASA, had been informed about the sitaution.

“They consider that we don’t have any problem flying this aircraft.”

The group – which owns British Airways, Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus – reported that “recovery is underway” as it closed losses for the year and registered a 5.9 per cent rise in passenger revenues.

Gallego’s comments come amid an ongoing feud that has locked Airbus and Qatar Airways for months.

The carrier decided to take the plane manufacturer to court for more than $600m over surface damages after it was forced ground all its A350 aircraft, City A.M. reported.