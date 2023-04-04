I would like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey… to the rocky world of the metaverse

What is better than reality? A new sense of freedom that transcends our physical self.

You already know that the Metaverse is the future of socialising: a virtual space where users interact through immersive digital experiences. People have the freedom to create and manipulate their identities in ways that would be impossible in the physical world. You can be who or what you want – one or many – your multiple identities are represented by your profile picture(s) or avatar(s).

You can be an ape, a cool cats… anything you choose.

Gender is up for grabs : be woman, man, both or neither. The era of gender fluidity has found its home in the Metaverse.

This unlimited freedom also allows you to explore new experiences and relationships with other free selves. We are in full control of our identity, our creativity and even our emotions.

The metaverse is the place where boundaries stretch and identities are explored in all their richness, without shame, judgment, or physical limitation.

And that’s not all: Web 3 is where the Rocky Horror Show – the ancestor of sexual identity freedom and pleasure seeking – comes to life.

Source: Rocky Horror NFT

But hold on for a second.

I am sure you are all familiar with the Rocky Horror Show but in case you’ve been under a rock, here is a bit of history:

The Rocky Horror Show is a musical by Richard O’Brien which premiered in London in 1973, and in 1975 was adapted into a movie starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, and Barry Bostwick. It tells the story of Brad and Janet, a couple who stumble upon the castle of Dr Frank-N-Furter, a self-proclaimed “sweet transvestite from transsexual, Transylvania.”

The Rocky Horror Show has had a profound impact on society and culture. The show challenged traditional gender roles and presented a vision of sexuality and identity that was daring and innovative, a ground-breaking step towards identity freedom.

This concept, which resonated with many people who felt marginalised or oppressed, continues to evolve in the digital age. With the rise of the metaverse, people are now able to push even more boundaries with their identities, explore new forms of expression, break down traditional societal norms and find a sense of community to feel empowered by.

Source: Wikipedia/ Tim Curry as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the original production: the definition of flamboyance and extravagance complete with corset, stockings, and high heels, challenged societal norms of what it meant to be a man or a woman.

Fashion plays a key role in identity expression. The show’s innovative and boundary-pushing costumes, designed by Sue Blane (sexy corsets, fishnet stockings, and towering high heels) first used to play with and redesign a new fluid identity has inspired a new wave of fashion that continues to this day. The show’s cult influence can be seen in everything from punk to goth to drag, not to mention to the current trend of gender-neutral fashion.

So, what does Richard O’Brien’s classic sex horror comedy musical have to do with Web 3?

To celebrate Rocky Horror’s 50th birthday year, it has partnered up with London listed Online Blockchain to release a unique Rocky Horror Show NFT collection (first drop June 19 2023), planned to be the passport to the Rocky Horror Show metaverse.

Source: Artwork by Jon Taylor

I see that the metaverse team is building what seems like a ‘naughtyverse’, where NFT holders can enjoy dressing up, dancing and have fun and play games.

You can strut your stuff online like Frank-N-Furter, rock like Eddie, stay old school and conservative like Brad or Janet, be playful like Magenta, or lose it like Riff Raff.

And there’s no harm in giving yourself over to pleasure.

Especially in the metaverse. The metaverse is all about immersing yourself in heightened experiences and having fun with like-minded people, so don’t worry about being naughty – everyone else there is too!

The ‘naughtyverse’ will be the safe space to play.

We are finally ready to unleash ourselves in a digital realm that empowers and sets us free instead of restricting us so the world can be more inclusive and accepting.

Stay tuned for more from Rocky Horror Show NFT collection.