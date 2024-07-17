I went absolutely wild last week but now I’m ready to win the Open, says MacIntyre

Bob MacIntyre is competing in the Open this week fresh from winning the Scottish Open

Bob MacIntyre admits he went “absolutely wild” after winning last weekend but has brushed off the cobwebs and is ready to land his biggest title yet at the Open Championship.

The man from Oban, 27, drank whiskey from the trophy after claiming the Scottish Open, capping a year in which he has also made his Ryder Cup debut and won on the PGA Tour.

MacIntyre is still on a high from completing a lifetime ambition but insists he is happy to put the celebratory drinks back on ice for a crack at another home triumph at Royal Troon.

“I’m not a big drinker, but when you get moments like that – that’s a childhood dream and a lifetime goal. I think it was quite right to go absolutely wild,” he said.

“After this week’s over I’ll sit back down with my team and we’ll reflect on it and probably celebrate again. But it’s all about coming here this week. I’ll put last week behind me quickly. Before I peg it up, that will be gone.

“I’m on to a new week. I’m going to give 110 per cent. Hopefully I can perform well and give it my best and I’ll have a chance coming in Sunday.”

MacIntyre will play his first two rounds of the Open in a group with Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood, teammates in a 2023 Ryder Cup win that proved a watershed moment for the Scot.

“I feel like the Ryder Cup was an eye-opener for me,” he said. “I realised the majority of those guys are just normal guys. It wasn’t until then I realised, you know what, if these guys can do it, I can do it.”