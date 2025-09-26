‘I was really impressed with the spacious design of Square Roots Shared Ownership homes’

Square Roots properties are available now in London

Miguel, 35, from Spain who moved to London in 2013

“With my rent due to increase, I felt it was definitely time to buy my own home and get on the property ladder. I really wanted to remain living in Kingston and was delighted to discover that by using the Shared Ownership scheme, I could afford a one bedroom apartment at Square Roots Kingston.

“l paid a £16,000 deposit for a 25% share of a property with a full market value of £430,000 and pay a total of £1,400 per month on mortgage, rental and service charges. I also benefit from a parking space, with an electric car charging point for my Renault Zoe, which really did help seal the deal.

“I was really impressed with the spacious design of the apartment and the overall specification and finish. The rooms are all generously sized and there is an external balcony, great for dining outdoors when the sun is shining. There is built-in storage and integrated appliances, including energy efficient integrated Bosch appliances in the kitchen, and fitted USB sockets in every room.

“The development is just a six-minute walk from Richmond Park, where I love the extensive green open space and stunning views across central London. It’s quite amazing to have a Royal Park on the doorstep, as well as the essential amenities, including my local gym, coffee shop, and supermarket, plus Norbiton train station for my commute to work. Kingston-Upon-Thames is also within walking distance, where there is an excellent selection of shops, restaurants, bars and cafes, making this the perfect location.

“The sales team at Square Roots has been really helpful throughout my buying journey, from when I first saw the apartment through to moving into my new home. I have also met lots of my neighbours who are really friendly and welcoming.”

Square Roots Kingston KT1 launches on 20 September, and the starting price for a one bedroom Shared Ownership apartment is £395,000. Purchase a 25% share for £98,750 with a deposit of £4,937