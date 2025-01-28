Hunting for some value with Libberty in Champion Chase

Libberty Hunter finished second in the Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival last year.

FOR MANY racing fans, this year’s Champion Chase is going to be all about Jonbon.

Nicky Henderson’s star has been faultless this season, unbeaten in all three starts, including when dominating two-time Cheltenham hero Energumene in Ascot’s Clarence House last time out.

Understandably, he’s a well-fancied favourite as a result, and while on all known form he’s the best horse in the race, 5/4 isn’t a price I’m wild about taking with all that can go wrong in the next six weeks.

Gaelic Warrior is next in the market at 3/1, and while he has the potential to shorten dramatically should he win at the Dublin Racing Festival on Sunday, he’s extremely in-and-out and we can’t trust him to string two good runs together.

Plenty of the others who follow in the betting don’t really float my boat, and to that extent I’m keen to have a punt on one at a much, much bigger price, in the shape of LIBBERTY HUNTER.

While Evan Williams’ runner has a lot to find on the official ratings, there’s plenty to suggest that he could fill the frame on the day.

He was a progressive novice last season, rising through the ranks smartly to finish the campaign with a second at the Cheltenham Festival and a third in Grade One company at Aintree.

There was a lot to like about his reappearance run this term where he dotted up at Prestbury Park and he’s due to run next weekend in Newbury’s William Hill Game Spirit Chase.

If he were to win or run well there, he’s almost certain to go to the Champion Chase, and that makes the 33/1 Non-Runner Money Back available with Coral look a fine each-way bet.

POINTERS ANTE-POST

Libberty Hunter 33/1 e/w Champion Chase, Cheltenham Festival