Hunt some value in the Balmoral with Witch and Oliver

Witch Hunter finished third in the Balmoral Handicap last season.

Ascot’s Champions Day card closes with the Balmoral Handicap (4.40pm).

Native Warrior heads the betting, and while he’s bidding to land an Ascot hat-trick, I’m reminded that shorter-priced horses don’t have the best record.

The Balmoral has, in fact, been a bookies’ benefit recently, with big-priced winners in the last three years.

Punters shouldn’t be put off horses at longer odds, especially with the World Pool in operation, and old favourite WITCH HUNTER is appealing.

Richard Hannon’s six-year-old ought to be a 10-year-old given how long it feels he’s been around, so after an indifferent year it was great to see him bounce back to winning ways at Newcastle last time.

After trading blows in Group One company last year, he is ready to win a contest like this, and the strong pace and likely set-up of the race will suit.

He has good form at this time of year, including when third in this race off 109 last year, and getting in here under a penalty off 103, he’s worth a bet in the Win and Place markets.

OLIVER SHOW is another, likely to be even further down the betting, who should be go well.

He was beaten a nose in the Lincoln at the beginning of the season, and I’d say that he’s been running over inadequate trips in four starts since, staying on at the finish in each of them.

Now back to the mile, off a similar mark to his Lincoln second, and with superstar youngster Billy Loughnane booked, he could be a lively outsider to consider in World Pool’s Win and Place markets.

