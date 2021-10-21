Hundreds protest outside Netflix over transphobic' Dave Chappelle comedy

Netflix employees stop work at Californian headquarters to protest against the streaming platform’s handling of complaints against Dave Chappelle’s new special.

The Closer, which stars stand-up comedian Chappelle, says “gender is a fact” and that LGBT people are “too sensitive”.

This has caused backlash from both Netflix employees, who organised the protest, and LGBTQ organizations. Hundreds gathered outside the office on Wednesday.

Demonstrators called on Netflix to fund more trans and non-binary talent, and measures to avoid “transphobia and hate speech”.

Some supporters of Chappelle also attended the rally, clashing with protesters, saying that free speech should not be curbed, and signs with messages such as “Jokes are funny.”

Chappelle has laughed off the backlash, recently saying: “If this is what being cancelled is about, I love it.”

Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos previously defended the firm’s decision to air the programme.

In a leaked staff memo, he insisted that “content on screen doesn’t directly translate to real-world harm”, and emphasised the importance of defending “artistic freedom”.